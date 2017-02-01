Daytona may soon allow tattoo parlors in some areas of city
In April city commissioners will decide whether to OK a proposal to allow tattoo parlors in all five of the city's redevelopment areas that cover much of downtown and the beachside, the northernmost tip of Ridgewood Avenue and areas zoned for business automotive uses that are scattered all over the city. That initially sounded like a great opportunity to Mark Valliant, who was exiled to an island of county land just north of Daytona Beach when he wanted to open a tattoo shop 30 years ago.
