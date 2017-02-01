Daytona may soon allow tattoo parlors...

Daytona may soon allow tattoo parlors in some areas of city

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

In April city commissioners will decide whether to OK a proposal to allow tattoo parlors in all five of the city's redevelopment areas that cover much of downtown and the beachside, the northernmost tip of Ridgewood Avenue and areas zoned for business automotive uses that are scattered all over the city. That initially sounded like a great opportunity to Mark Valliant, who was exiled to an island of county land just north of Daytona Beach when he wanted to open a tattoo shop 30 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Daytona Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best sushi in town? Jan 27 The Browns 1
Best place to watch a game? Jan 24 WHITE SOUTHERN PRIDE 2
Sea side hotel Jan 23 Visitors 1
News Fired Ponce Inlet firefighter vows to get job back Jan 19 Ken Luman 2
Marcos Jan 19 JKReds14 1
Scott J Nason Jan 15 Brett 1
Review: Hidden Treasure Bar & Grill (Mar '11) Jan 13 -XOXO gossip girl 15
See all Daytona Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Daytona Beach Forum Now

Daytona Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Daytona Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
 

Daytona Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,885 • Total comments across all topics: 278,470,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC