Daytona Beach Half-Marathon to close roads and slow traffic

City officials are reminding motorists that The Daytona Beach Half-Marathon will mean extra traffic and road closures in nearby areas Sunday morning, including one eastbound lane of International Speedway Boulevard. The 13.1-mile run, which is expected to draw more than 2,000 racers, begins at the starting line on the asphalt at Daytona Beach International Speedway. It then runs east along Orange Avenue and other neighborhood streets, through City Island park and over the International Speedway bridge to Daytona Beach's shoreline.

