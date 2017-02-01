Daytona Beach craftsman works by the book to restore history

DAYTONA BEACH - It's only a few blocks from Paul Sawyer's workbench to the souvenir and T-shirt shops on North Atlantic Avenue, near the heart of the World's Most Famous Beach. It's perhaps the last place in the world one might expect to find a skilled practitioner of the ancient art of handmade book-binding and restoration, work that Sawyer has done quietly - and expertly - in Volusia County for more than 30 years.

