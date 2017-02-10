'Dangerous' for walking? Volusia offi...

'Dangerous' for walking? Volusia officials dispute report's findings

Local transportation officials are challenging the accuracy of a report that lists Volusia cities among the most dangerous in the country for walking. They call the Washington-based nonprofit Smart Growth America's work “bad math,” while touting improvements in recent years.

