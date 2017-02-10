Charlie's chocolate factory: Daytona chocolatier marks 35 years of satisfying sweet tooths

You never know what you're gonna get when you bite into a boxed chocolate, at least according to Forrest Gump. It's a catchy line about life's unpredictability, but Angell and Phelps Chocolate Factory owner and chocolatier Charles Smith believes the candy filling shrouded inside each sweet chocolate shell doesn't have to be a mystery. “People don't want the toothpaste-tasting one,” he said, dressed in a chef-style shirt for a day of making candy at his South Beach Street shop in Daytona Beach, where customers can choose exactly what goes into each box of chocolate they purchase.

