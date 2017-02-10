Charlie's chocolate factory: Daytona chocolatier marks 35 years of satisfying sweet tooths
You never know what you're gonna get when you bite into a boxed chocolate, at least according to Forrest Gump. It's a catchy line about life's unpredictability, but Angell and Phelps Chocolate Factory owner and chocolatier Charles Smith believes the candy filling shrouded inside each sweet chocolate shell doesn't have to be a mystery. “People don't want the toothpaste-tasting one,” he said, dressed in a chef-style shirt for a day of making candy at his South Beach Street shop in Daytona Beach, where customers can choose exactly what goes into each box of chocolate they purchase.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Catrina Pavlov
|Feb 10
|Jason2
|1
|Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10)
|Feb 8
|clarke
|172
|Tammy Betz
|Feb 3
|Port Orange Dentist
|1
|Best sushi in town?
|Jan 27
|The Browns
|1
|Best place to watch a game?
|Jan 24
|WHITE SOUTHERN PRIDE
|2
|Sea side hotel
|Jan 23
|Visitors
|1
|Fired Ponce Inlet firefighter vows to get job back
|Jan 19
|Ken Luman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC