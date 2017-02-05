Boyfriend fatally shoots ex-girlfriend's father during fight, police say
A fight between a man and his ex-girlfriend Sunday led to him fatally shooting her father, Daytona Beach police said. Dommick Neeley, 21, was at the apartment of his ex-girlfriend's mother when he and his ex, Chakera Fields, 20, started fighting, said Daytona Beach Police Department spokesman Jimmie Flynt.
