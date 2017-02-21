Beaten Daytona Beach veteran given ca...

Beaten Daytona Beach veteran given car for family

The tears flowed at a local car dealership Wednesday when a disabled veteran who was injured after being beaten by three animal abuse suspects was given a car. Sitting in a wheelchair, his right eye covered from the beating he suffered last week, U.S. Navy veteran Garry Blough said that getting the 2012 Kia Forte from Daytona Kia-Mitsubishi would change his family's life.

