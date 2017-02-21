Ash Wednesday: Ashes available on the go or at the beach this year Updated at

Ash Wednesday: Ashes available on the...

Ash Wednesday: Ashes available on the go or at the beach this year

First United Methodist Church of Ormond Beach on Wednesday, March 1, will offer Ashes to Go, a new approach to a centuries-old Christian tradition, from 7 to 9 a.m under the portico outside the sanctuary, where anyone may drive up or walk through to receive them - and stay for coffee and donuts if they wish. That afternoon and into the evening, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church will present a public Ash Wednesday event at the oceanfront Daytona Beach Bandshell.

