All cases of accused former Volusia deputy John Braman face possible review

Former Volusia County sheriff's deputy John Braman's career has melted down, much like the sheriff plans to do to his badge, after investigators said Braman was caught on video from his own body camera plucking a couple of $100 bills from a driver's wallet. Braman's problems have prompted prosecutors to drop charges in at least 18 cases. The State Attorney's Office will send letters to defense attorneys in every case Braman has ever been involved in, alerting them to the allegations against the former deputy.

