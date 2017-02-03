Acura makes 2017 racing debut at Daytona
The Acura NSX GT3 made its North American racing debut last weekend in Daytona Beach, Florida, finishing fifth in its class at the Rolex 24. The GT3 is a derivative of the Marysville-made NSX supercar. It had a strong showing in the 24-hour endurance contest.
