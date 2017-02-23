Academic Excellence Symposium: A Dialogue on Equity and Inclusion
A Dialogue on Equity and Inclusion will be the theme during Daytona State College's 9th annual Academic Excellence Symposium slated for Friday, March 3, in the Hosseini Center on the college's Daytona Beach Campus, 1200 W. International Speedway Blvd. The free, public symposium, geared toward giving educators strategies for best practices in teaching and learning, will focus on equity and inclusion through three specific lenses: poverty and affluence in the 21st century; LGBTQ issues and perspectives; and supporting students with disabilities and special needs.
