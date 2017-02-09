8 dates to enjoy this weekend Updated at
Valentine's Day lands on a Tuesday this year, so this weekend is the opportune time to schedule a date. Enjoy an afternoon or evening out on the town listening to classical or modern music, attending a ball or tribute show or sampling wine, beer and chocolate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10)
|23 hr
|clarke
|172
|Tammy Betz
|Feb 3
|Port Orange Dentist
|1
|Best sushi in town?
|Jan 27
|The Browns
|1
|Best place to watch a game?
|Jan 24
|WHITE SOUTHERN PRIDE
|2
|Sea side hotel
|Jan 23
|Visitors
|1
|Fired Ponce Inlet firefighter vows to get job back
|Jan 19
|Ken Luman
|2
|Marcos
|Jan 19
|JKReds14
|1
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC