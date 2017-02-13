7 ways to surprise your significant other Updated Feb 13, 2017 at

A thoughtful gift is a great way to show a little love to someone special. Just in time for Valentine's Day, here are seven luxurious gift ideas to assist your quest for romance. Pair Opus One 2012 from Napa Valley, California, with a decadent dinner richly flavored with garlic, rosemary, thyme or sage. This Bordeaux red blend is easy to sip and is just as well suited to enjoy on its own.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.