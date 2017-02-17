3rd walkway for International Speedway Boulevard?
If he gets his way, it would go up a few blocks from the Nova Road intersection where 19-year-old student Stephanie Boebert was struck and killed by a motorist last October on her way to school. "We shouldn't wait for another kid to be injured or killed at that dangerous intersection," Santiago said via telephone recently.
