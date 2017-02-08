3 Things to Do Friday
For information, call 386-256-4979. 2. Adult/Senior Dance, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Schnebly Recreation Center, 1101 N. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10)
|19 hr
|clarke
|172
|Tammy Betz
|Feb 3
|Port Orange Dentist
|1
|Best sushi in town?
|Jan 27
|The Browns
|1
|Best place to watch a game?
|Jan 24
|WHITE SOUTHERN PRIDE
|2
|Sea side hotel
|Jan 23
|Visitors
|1
|Fired Ponce Inlet firefighter vows to get job back
|Jan 19
|Ken Luman
|2
|Marcos
|Jan 19
|JKReds14
|1
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC