12 arrested in Daytona Beach prostitution sting

As part of its typical pre-Speedweeks clean-up effort, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office partnered with the East Volusia Narcotics Task Force and the police departments of Daytona Beach, Holly Hill, New Smyrna Beach, Ormond Beach and South Daytona, said Sheriff's spokesman Gary Davidson. The sting targeted the Ridgewood Avenue corridor and netted one man who said he was a "squirrel looking for a nut" and offered a prostitute a $30 loan she wouldn't have to pay back, and a 74-year old man who offered an undercover agent $15 for oral sex, a report stated.

