Westin team eyes summer debut in Daytona

Westin team eyes summer debut in Daytona

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

DAYTONA BEACH - For motorists passing the construction site of the Westin Daytona Beach Resort & Spa, the presence of windows and walls on the building's skeletal frame is an obvious sign of progress. “It's starting to come together,” said Efrain Silva, vice president of operations for Summit Hospitality Management Group, the developer behind the $30 million transformation of the infamous Desert Inn into a four-star Westin that is expected to elevate the area's tourism industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Daytona Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best sushi in town? Jan 27 The Browns 1
Best place to watch a game? Jan 24 WHITE SOUTHERN PRIDE 2
Sea side hotel Jan 23 Visitors 1
News Fired Ponce Inlet firefighter vows to get job back Jan 19 Ken Luman 2
Marcos Jan 19 JKReds14 1
Scott J Nason Jan 15 Brett 1
Review: Hidden Treasure Bar & Grill (Mar '11) Jan 13 -XOXO gossip girl 15
See all Daytona Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Daytona Beach Forum Now

Daytona Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Daytona Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Daytona Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,551 • Total comments across all topics: 278,435,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC