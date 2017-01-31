Westin team eyes summer debut in Daytona
DAYTONA BEACH - For motorists passing the construction site of the Westin Daytona Beach Resort & Spa, the presence of windows and walls on the building's skeletal frame is an obvious sign of progress. “It's starting to come together,” said Efrain Silva, vice president of operations for Summit Hospitality Management Group, the developer behind the $30 million transformation of the infamous Desert Inn into a four-star Westin that is expected to elevate the area's tourism industry.
Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
