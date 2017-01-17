Watch for fog this week and storms Sunday night, forecasters say
Patchy, dense fog has been spreading into northern Volusia County and north Lake early this morning, according to forecasters at the National Weather Service in Melbourne. "Visibilities will be reduced below one half mile in spots," the alert said.
