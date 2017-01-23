Volusia's Hope Place rehab coming to create shelter

A dozen shovels that pierced the ground at the vacant Hurst Elementary School Tuesday afternoon heralded the beginning of the transformation of the old school campus into a place where homeless families and 20-somethings will get help to put their lives back on track. The school north of Daytona Beach will become Hope Place, and the plan is for the new assistance center to open in August.

