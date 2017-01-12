Volusia sheriff to meet with U.S. House Speaker Ryan
Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood will be part of a team that will meet with the U.S. House speaker in Wisconsin on Monday and discuss de-escalation training as part of law enforcement. But the sheriff said he will also take the opportunity to ask the federal government for money for school resource officers.
