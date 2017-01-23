Volusia sheriff promises shakeup, new body-cam rules
Less than a month into his tenure as Volusia County sheriff, Mike Chitwood has identified several big changes he's planning, including an overhaul of his command staff, privatization of courthouse security, a review of the department's police-involved shootings and a change in policy that would require deputies to use body cameras more often. His goals, which he outlined this week in a meeting with The News-Journal's editorial board, point toward a sea change for the office that had been under the same leadership for 16 years. The former Daytona Beach police chief has encountered some "resistance to change" from his command staff - his biggest surprise yet, he said.
