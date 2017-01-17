Volusia School Board, teacher's union rally for public education

Long lines of Volusia County teachers, parents and school community members wrapped around bustling intersections last April, waving protest signs in support of better teacher pay and benefits amid a two-year negotiations battle with the School Board. Thursday, as early morning commuters drove past county schools, they caught sight of similar packs of teachers and school personnel holding up signs, not in protest, but in advocacy of the public school district and its future.

