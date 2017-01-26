Volusia deputy accused in DUI arrest thefts missed several court hearings
The Volusia County deputy the sheriff said stole money from DUI suspects got in trouble last year for failing to show up in court for some of his cases, an internal affairs report shows. Also, on Monday, the attorney for one of the people arrested last year by deputy John Braman said he has a video that shows one of the stops and evidence of theft.
