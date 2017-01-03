Volusia Council to mull Tanger, other bus stops in March
When Volusia County officials convene in March to discuss the lack of public transportation to Tanger Outlet mall, they will also explore ideas they hope will prevent this kind of conundrum - and public criticism - in the future. “The last thing I want to do is to come in here and find about 20 developers with their hair on fire because we are making a process that costs them a lot of money,” he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|whats going on with Peck Plaza??
|Thu
|peck?
|1
|Clinton pushes back against 'unprecedented' FBI...
|Jan 3
|INFIDEL
|625
|Publisher plans statewide newspaper aimed at bl... (Dec '05)
|Jan 1
|Hmm
|2
|Moving to port orange (Feb '13)
|Dec 28
|whats up
|9
|Donna Chesley (Sep '15)
|Dec 24
|wondering
|3
|Best place to watch a game?
|Dec 21
|CatFan
|1
|Why did Port Orange hire a felon? 2nd chance, c...
|Dec 20
|kevinharrington
|1
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC