Volusia Council to mull Tanger, other bus stops in March

When Volusia County officials convene in March to discuss the lack of public transportation to Tanger Outlet mall, they will also explore ideas they hope will prevent this kind of conundrum - and public criticism - in the future. “The last thing I want to do is to come in here and find about 20 developers with their hair on fire because we are making a process that costs them a lot of money,” he said.

