Try Mideast cuisine at Habibi in Daytona Beach Updated at
On a quest for something to satisfy a more exotic pallet, News-Journal reporter T.S. Jarmusz found his fix at Habibi Bar and Hookah Lounge, one of Daytona's few Middle Eastern restaurants. Arabic music welcomes diners to a casual and eclectic setting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scott J Nason
|Jan 15
|Brett
|1
|Review: Hidden Treasure Bar & Grill (Mar '11)
|Jan 13
|-XOXO gossip girl
|15
|bike week main street?
|Jan 13
|-XOXO gossip girl
|1
|Report: 3 kids watched movie as parents lay dea...
|Jan 10
|Nellie
|1
|Fired Ponce Inlet firefighter vows to get job back
|Jan 9
|american
|1
|whats going on with Peck Plaza??
|Jan 5
|peck?
|1
|Clinton pushes back against 'unprecedented' FBI...
|Jan 3
|INFIDEL
|625
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC