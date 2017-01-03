Truck fire on westbound I-4 in DeLand, traffic backed up
The fire erupted just after noon Tuesday about half way between DeLand and Daytona Beach, the FHP website shows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Report: 3 kids watched movie as parents lay dea...
|3 hr
|Nellie
|1
|Fired Ponce Inlet firefighter vows to get job back
|21 hr
|american
|1
|whats going on with Peck Plaza??
|Jan 5
|peck?
|1
|Clinton pushes back against 'unprecedented' FBI...
|Jan 3
|INFIDEL
|625
|Publisher plans statewide newspaper aimed at bl... (Dec '05)
|Jan 1
|Hmm
|2
|Moving to port orange (Feb '13)
|Dec 28
|whats up
|9
|Donna Chesley (Sep '15)
|Dec 24
|wondering
|3
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC