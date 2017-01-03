The Higher Ed Notebook: New financial...

The Higher Ed Notebook: New financial planning TV series to air on DSC TV

9 min ago

The shows will provide viewers with advice on financial planning and will begin airing at 7 p.m. Jan. 9 on WDSC TV15, the college's public television station. “We're pleased to partner with experts in financial education to the benefit of our local and regional viewers,” DSC President Tom LoBasso, said in the release.

