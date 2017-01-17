Signs of solidarity, women take part locally in two sister marches

The crowds of women, and a few dozen men, also made their point Saturday in sheer numbers as they marched along the streets in Daytona Beach and New Smyrna Beach, in an effort to support locally the "Women's March on Washington," as well as be part of 600 "sister marches" held in cities around the globe. In New Smyrna Beach, more than 1,000 women, most in red shirts, streamed across the North Causeway. Cindy Lund, 49, of Port Orange, was among several women who quickly pulled together the march.

