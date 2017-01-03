ROOMFULL (profanity alert):

ROOMFULL (profanity alert):

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: BrothersJudd Blog

Duane Allman and younger brother Gregg had been raised by their mother in Daytona Beach, Florida, after their father, a World War II veteran, was shot dead in a Christmas 1949 hold-up. The boys had come of age at the ideal time to fall for white rock 'n' roll, but were intuitive enough to study black rhythm and blues, and had played in bands together, both on guitar, since junior high.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BrothersJudd Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Daytona Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Clinton pushes back against 'unprecedented' FBI... 6 hr Cheeks3365 626
News Publisher plans statewide newspaper aimed at bl... (Dec '05) Jan 1 Hmm 2
Moving to port orange (Feb '13) Dec 28 whats up 9
Donna Chesley (Sep '15) Dec 24 wondering 3
Best place to watch a game? Dec 21 CatFan 1
News Why did Port Orange hire a felon? 2nd chance, c... Dec 20 kevinharrington 1
400 lb Nurse Gone Wild! (Jul '14) Dec 20 Anonymous 4
See all Daytona Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Daytona Beach Forum Now

Daytona Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Daytona Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. General Motors
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Daytona Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,746 • Total comments across all topics: 277,591,137

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC