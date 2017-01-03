ROOMFULL (profanity alert):
Duane Allman and younger brother Gregg had been raised by their mother in Daytona Beach, Florida, after their father, a World War II veteran, was shot dead in a Christmas 1949 hold-up. The boys had come of age at the ideal time to fall for white rock 'n' roll, but were intuitive enough to study black rhythm and blues, and had played in bands together, both on guitar, since junior high.
