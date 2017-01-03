Report: 3 kids watched movie as paren...

Report: 3 kids watched movie as parents lay dead outside SUV

Authorities in Florida say there were no signs of trauma or foul play on the bodies of a couple found dead outside their SUV parked on the side of Interstate 4 with three young children watching a movie inside. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood tells the Daytona Beach News-Journal that 32-year-old Daniel Kelsey tested "presumptive positive" for drugs, and had a "presence of weed" in his urine.

