Port Orange sex offender's 825-year sentence upheld but gets break on fee
The good news for David A. Hall is that the 5th District Court of Appeal in Daytona Beach ruled he does not need to pay a $150 fee for investigative costs. Hall, 41, was convicted in 2015 on 10 counts of promoting child pornography and 45 counts of possessing child pornography.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clinton pushes back against 'unprecedented' FBI...
|Tue
|INFIDEL
|625
|Publisher plans statewide newspaper aimed at bl... (Dec '05)
|Jan 1
|Hmm
|2
|Moving to port orange (Feb '13)
|Dec 28
|whats up
|9
|Donna Chesley (Sep '15)
|Dec 24
|wondering
|3
|Best place to watch a game?
|Dec 21
|CatFan
|1
|Why did Port Orange hire a felon? 2nd chance, c...
|Dec 20
|kevinharrington
|1
|400 lb Nurse Gone Wild! (Jul '14)
|Dec 20
|Anonymous
|4
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC