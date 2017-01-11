Police take 35 dead cats, 84 sick cat...

Police take 35 dead cats, 84 sick cats from Florida home

Authorities say a 49-year-old central Florida woman was taken to a hospital for mental evaluation after more than 100 sick, injured and dead cats were removed from their home. The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that when officers entered the Port Orange home on Jan. 5 and 6, they had use special breathing apparatuses because of the overwhelming smell of ammonia.

