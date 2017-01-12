News of Record for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017
COUNTY JAIL DOCKET : Pamela D. Bach, 54, DeLand, drug offense; Robert Joseph Martinson, 42, Daytona Beach, grand theft of more than $300 but under $5,000, dealing in stolen property, use of a two-way communication device during a felony, burglary of a dwelling, giving a false name upon being arrested or detained; Andy Jackson Jr., 60, Daytona Beach, possession of a controlled substance, sale of cocaine ; Tracy B. Kearse, 49, Daytona Beach, possession of marijuana with the intent to sell, possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia; Justin A. Shack, 30, Daytona Beach, possession of cocaine; Michael J. Kempen, 35, DeBary, fraudulent use of an identification; Timothy Allen Eisemann, 31, Melbourne, driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked; Eugene Alfred Jones, 31, Palm Beach, possession of paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, introduction of contraband into ... (more)
