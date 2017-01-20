News 14 mins ago 10:21 a.m.Parents fo...

News 14 mins ago 10:21 a.m.Parents found dead inside car; children safe

Sunday Jan 1 Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

Daniel Kelsey, 32, and Heather Kelsey, 30, of Ormond Beach were found dead early Saturday near a vehicle with their three children alive inside, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The Highway Patrol said a trooper was driving along I-4 near DeLand around 2 a.m. when he saw a maroon SUV parked on the side of the road at mile marker 122 with its hazard lights on.

