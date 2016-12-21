New year begins with possible rain, high temps
There a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon in Volusia County and after 3 p.m. in Flagler, and a disturbance approaching from the Gulf of Mexico may bring an isolated lightning storm over the Atlantic north of Cape Canaveral, according to John Pendergrast of the National Weather Service in Melbourne. "Southeast winds of 15 to 20 knots over the Atlantic waters this morning and afternoon will be possible beyond 20 miles from the coast," Pendergrast said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Publisher plans statewide newspaper aimed at bl... (Dec '05)
|16 hr
|Hmm
|2
|Moving to port orange (Feb '13)
|Dec 28
|whats up
|9
|Clinton pushes back against 'unprecedented' FBI...
|Dec 25
|spocko
|624
|Donna Chesley (Sep '15)
|Dec 24
|wondering
|3
|Best place to watch a game?
|Dec 21
|CatFan
|1
|Why did Port Orange hire a felon? 2nd chance, c...
|Dec 20
|kevinharrington
|1
|400 lb Nurse Gone Wild! (Jul '14)
|Dec 20
|Anonymous
|4
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC