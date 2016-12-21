New year begins with possible rain, h...

New year begins with possible rain, high temps

There a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon in Volusia County and after 3 p.m. in Flagler, and a disturbance approaching from the Gulf of Mexico may bring an isolated lightning storm over the Atlantic north of Cape Canaveral, according to John Pendergrast of the National Weather Service in Melbourne. "Southeast winds of 15 to 20 knots over the Atlantic waters this morning and afternoon will be possible beyond 20 miles from the coast," Pendergrast said.

