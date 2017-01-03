New Volusia shelter plan debated

On Friday afternoon, leaders from FAITH and Catholic Charities of Central Florida gave a one-hour presentation to the Commission on Homelessness for Volusia and Flagler Counties.  "It's about a smooth and dignified path from the street to housing," FAITH leader Joan Campanaro told the few dozen homeless commission members. But FAITH hit a few bumps with the Commission on Homelessness, a group of local business officials and leaders of organizations that help the homeless.

