Near hurricane-strength winds, tornados and hail possible Sunday

Volusia and Flagler counties are facing a "significant threat" for high winds, hail and possible isolated tornadoes on Sunday afternoon. A squall line will move quickly across the area with damaging straight-line winds of 60 mph, near hurricane strength, with gusts of up to 80 mph possible, said Ben Nelson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Jacksonville.

