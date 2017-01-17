Near hurricane-strength winds, tornados and hail possible Sunday
Volusia and Flagler counties are facing a "significant threat" for high winds, hail and possible isolated tornadoes on Sunday afternoon. A squall line will move quickly across the area with damaging straight-line winds of 60 mph, near hurricane strength, with gusts of up to 80 mph possible, said Ben Nelson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Jacksonville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fired Ponce Inlet firefighter vows to get job back
|Thu
|Ken Luman
|2
|Marcos
|Thu
|JKReds14
|1
|Scott J Nason
|Jan 15
|Brett
|1
|Review: Hidden Treasure Bar & Grill (Mar '11)
|Jan 13
|-XOXO gossip girl
|15
|bike week main street?
|Jan 13
|-XOXO gossip girl
|1
|Report: 3 kids watched movie as parents lay dea...
|Jan 10
|Nellie
|1
|whats going on with Peck Plaza??
|Jan 5
|peck?
|1
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC