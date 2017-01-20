Mike Chitwood patrols Deltona as new sheriff
After four hours of patrolling the unfamiliar streets of Deltona on Sunday morning with a rookie deputy, Sheriff Mike Chitwood was already at home with his new job as the top cop of Volusia County. At 12:01 a.m. the former Daytona Beach police chief, dressed in the dark green uniform of the Sheriff's Office, had sworn in his second-in-command Chief Deputy John Creamer and he was raring to go.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Publisher plans statewide newspaper aimed at bl... (Dec '05)
|2 hr
|Hmm
|2
|Moving to port orange (Feb '13)
|Dec 28
|whats up
|9
|Clinton pushes back against 'unprecedented' FBI...
|Dec 25
|spocko
|624
|Donna Chesley (Sep '15)
|Dec 24
|wondering
|3
|Best place to watch a game?
|Dec 21
|CatFan
|1
|Why did Port Orange hire a felon? 2nd chance, c...
|Dec 20
|kevinharrington
|1
|400 lb Nurse Gone Wild! (Jul '14)
|Dec 20
|Anonymous
|4
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC