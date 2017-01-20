Mike Chitwood patrols Deltona as new sheriff

After four hours of patrolling the unfamiliar streets of Deltona on Sunday morning with a rookie deputy, Sheriff Mike Chitwood was already at home with his new job as the top cop of Volusia County. At 12:01 a.m. the former Daytona Beach police chief, dressed in the dark green uniform of the Sheriff's Office, had sworn in his second-in-command Chief Deputy John Creamer and he was raring to go.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.