'Meat' Hamburger Harry, The Guy Who T...

'Meat' Hamburger Harry, The Guy Who Turned His Home Into A Burger Shrine

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Switched

Meat Hamburger Harry , the Guinness World Record holder for the "largest collection of hamburger related items." Totaling in at an astounding 3,724 pieces , Guinness rightfully dubbed Harry the "Burger King" on Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Daytona Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best sushi in town? Jan 27 The Browns 1
Best place to watch a game? Jan 24 WHITE SOUTHERN PRIDE 2
Sea side hotel Jan 23 Visitors 1
News Fired Ponce Inlet firefighter vows to get job back Jan 19 Ken Luman 2
Marcos Jan 19 JKReds14 1
Scott J Nason Jan 15 Brett 1
Review: Hidden Treasure Bar & Grill (Mar '11) Jan 13 -XOXO gossip girl 15
See all Daytona Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Daytona Beach Forum Now

Daytona Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Daytona Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Daytona Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,335 • Total comments across all topics: 278,503,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC