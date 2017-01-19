Kid Rock to open the new Little Ceasars Arena in Detroit

FEBRUARY 22: Recording artist Kid Rock performs prior to the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series 57th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 22, 2015 in Daytona Beach, Florida. DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 22: Recording artist Kid Rock performs prior to the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series 57th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 22, 2015 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.