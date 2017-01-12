Kester honored as Volusia Teacher of the Year
By the end of the day, the culinary arts teacher stood before several of those students and 900 administrators, colleagues and community members as the Volusia County school district's 2018 Teacher of the Year. Kester was named Teacher of the Year at the Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort in a ceremony that, at times, felt more like a districtwide pep rally with bursts of applause and rounds of blaring air horns from school employees cheering on their own teacher honorees.
