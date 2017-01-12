Jakari Young to take over as Daytona Beach police's 2nd in command
Capt. Jakari Young will officially be named deputy chief on Friday at a 10 a.m. ceremony at police headquarters, 129 Valor Blvd., said police Chief Craig Capri, who was deputy chief before assuming the department's top job. Young is in charge of the department's Criminal Investigations Division.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scott J Nason
|Sun
|Brett
|1
|Review: Hidden Treasure Bar & Grill (Mar '11)
|Fri
|-XOXO gossip girl
|15
|bike week main street?
|Fri
|-XOXO gossip girl
|1
|Report: 3 kids watched movie as parents lay dea...
|Jan 10
|Nellie
|1
|Fired Ponce Inlet firefighter vows to get job back
|Jan 9
|american
|1
|whats going on with Peck Plaza??
|Jan 5
|peck?
|1
|Clinton pushes back against 'unprecedented' FBI...
|Jan 3
|INFIDEL
|625
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC