How guns get on planes through checke...

How guns get on planes through checked bags

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: USA Today

Authorities believe the suspect in Friday's deadly attack at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport launched his rampage after retrieving a handgun from his checked luggage and loading it before firing indiscriminately on those waiting in th How guns get on planes through checked bags Authorities believe the suspect in Friday's deadly attack at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport launched his rampage after retrieving a handgun from his checked luggage and loading it before firing indiscriminately on those waiting in th Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jdx1Xy Authorities believe the suspect in Friday's deadly attack retrieved his a handgun from checked luggage before firing indiscriminately on the baggage claim area at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Daytona Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Report: 3 kids watched movie as parents lay dea... 12 hr Nellie 1
News Fired Ponce Inlet firefighter vows to get job back Mon american 1
whats going on with Peck Plaza?? Jan 5 peck? 1
News Clinton pushes back against 'unprecedented' FBI... Jan 3 INFIDEL 625
News Publisher plans statewide newspaper aimed at bl... (Dec '05) Jan 1 Hmm 2
Moving to port orange (Feb '13) Dec 28 whats up 9
Donna Chesley (Sep '15) Dec 24 wondering 3
See all Daytona Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Daytona Beach Forum Now

Daytona Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Daytona Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
 

Daytona Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,187 • Total comments across all topics: 277,795,808

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC