Group helps couple have dream wedding...

Group helps couple have dream wedding on beach

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

On Sunday, family and friends gathered around an aisle of white sand decorated with shells and flowers to watch the couple commit to each other as the Atlantic Ocean crashed in the background. The wedding was put together by the Florida Organization of Wedding & Event Representatives, or FLOWER.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Daytona Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Scott J Nason 5 hr Brett 1
Review: Hidden Treasure Bar & Grill (Mar '11) Fri -XOXO gossip girl 15
bike week main street? Fri -XOXO gossip girl 1
News Report: 3 kids watched movie as parents lay dea... Jan 10 Nellie 1
News Fired Ponce Inlet firefighter vows to get job back Jan 9 american 1
whats going on with Peck Plaza?? Jan 5 peck? 1
News Clinton pushes back against 'unprecedented' FBI... Jan 3 INFIDEL 625
See all Daytona Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Daytona Beach Forum Now

Daytona Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Daytona Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Cuba
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
 

Daytona Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,645 • Total comments across all topics: 277,940,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC