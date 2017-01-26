Governor allocates $15M for emergency beach restoration
Gov. Rick Scott has announced that he will use his executive authority to allocate over $15 million in state funds for emergency beach restoration projects to repair erosion caused by Hurricane Matthew. Scott made the announcement Friday at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park in Flagler County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best place to watch a game?
|Jan 24
|WHITE SOUTHERN PRIDE
|2
|Sea side hotel
|Jan 23
|Visitors
|1
|Fired Ponce Inlet firefighter vows to get job back
|Jan 19
|Ken Luman
|2
|Marcos
|Jan 19
|JKReds14
|1
|Scott J Nason
|Jan 15
|Brett
|1
|Review: Hidden Treasure Bar & Grill (Mar '11)
|Jan 13
|-XOXO gossip girl
|15
|bike week main street?
|Jan 13
|-XOXO gossip girl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC