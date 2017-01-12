Game on for Russian hotel and condos ...

Game on for Russian hotel and condos in Daytona Beach

The Daytona Beach Convention Hotel & Condominiums, a $192 million project located at the eastern tip of Oakridge Boulevard, is expected to secure its building permits within the next few weeks. Construction will begin shortly after that, city and company officials said.

