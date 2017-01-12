Former Daytona officer who fired weapon off duty won't face charges

A former Daytona Beach officer who police said lied about being shot at while off-duty and who led investigators on a wild goose chase by also lying about the type of vehicles her so-called aggressors were driving, will not face criminal charges, the State Attorney's Office said. Assistant State Attorney Kevin Sullivan, in a one-page memo to State Attorney R.J. Larizza released Thursday, came to the same conclusion that Daytona Beach investigator James Maher reached in mid-November.

