Fog and rain possible, but otherwise another sunny, dry and mild day in store
Scattered showers over the Atlantic will move onshore this morning bringing with it rain and fog, said Meteorologist Scott Spratt with the National Weather Service in Melbourne. "Patchy early morning fog may become locally dense in a few spots, mainly along and north of Interstate 4," Spratt said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Report: 3 kids watched movie as parents lay dea...
|Jan 10
|Nellie
|1
|Fired Ponce Inlet firefighter vows to get job back
|Jan 9
|american
|1
|whats going on with Peck Plaza??
|Jan 5
|peck?
|1
|Clinton pushes back against 'unprecedented' FBI...
|Jan 3
|INFIDEL
|625
|Publisher plans statewide newspaper aimed at bl... (Dec '05)
|Jan 1
|Hmm
|2
|Moving to port orange (Feb '13)
|Dec 28
|whats up
|9
|Donna Chesley (Sep '15)
|Dec 24
|wondering
|3
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC