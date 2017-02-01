Florida jury finds ex-pastor guilty...
Jurors found a former central Florida pastor guilty of participating in a scheme to dupe friends and church members out of nearly $400,000. The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports it took the jury about 90 minutes Thursday to find 54-year-old Wesley Brown guilty on 19 of the 31 charges he faced.
