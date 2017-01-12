Family seeks missing dog after fatal Daytona Beach wreck
DAYTONA BEACH - Crystal Duncan was taking her family's beloved dog to the vet when a crash took her life. Copper, the 2-year-old redbone coonhound, survived Saturday's wreck but ran from the scene.
